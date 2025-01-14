Prakasam police solve murder case, three arrested for killing inter student

KADAPA: Prakasam police cracked a murder case involving the conspiracy of an ex-husband to kill his divorced wife, resulting in the accidental death of an intermediate student in Markapur mandal.

The police arrested the three accused, including the ex-husband and his brothers, and produced them in court on Monday, where they were sent to remand, Markapur DSP Nagaraju revealed.

The incident occurred on January 9 near Jammanna Palli village when a tipper lorry rammed into a scooter carrying E Subba Lakshamma (50), and her granddaughter Radha. Radha died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while Subba Lakshamma sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Markapur Government Hospital. Initially considered a road accident, the probe uncovered a chilling plot.

According to police, Subba Lakshamma’s ex-husband, Eernapati Pedda Venkateswarlu (55) conspired with his brothers Chinna Venkateswarlu (51), and Venkata Ramana (46), to murder her, blaming her for dishonouring their family. The accused deliberately used the lorry to hit the scooter and even attempted to kill Subba Lakshamma with sticks after the crash. Bystanders intervened, forcing the culprits to flee. The trio had previously served a nine-year jail term for murdering a man suspected of having an affair with Subba Lakshamma. After their release in 2019, she divorced Venkateswarlu, which fuelled his grudge and led to the latest crime. The police presented them in court.