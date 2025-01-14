Rs 300 crore changes hands at rooster fight arenas

VIJAYAWADA/RAJAHMUNDRY/KAKINADA: As Sankranti festivities commenced across the State on Monday, rooster fight arenas came alive, with punters in areas such as Tadepalligudem placing bets as high as Rs 1 crore per fight.

On Bhogi, the first day of Sankranti, the banned blood sport saw transactions exceeding Rs 300 crore. Large arenas, spanning 5-10 acres in farmlands, were set up across the State, each with investments of around Rs 2 crore. Organisers made elaborate arrangements, including separate entrances for VIPs and the general public. Tents, barricades, LED screens, and floodlights were installed, while liquor sales thrived near these arenas.