VIJAYAWADA: Contrary to the High Court’s directive instructing police personnel to ensure that rooster fights are not held in the State under the guise of tradition and customs, the blood sport was widely observed during the three-day festivities.

According to estimates, the total bets this year exceeded Rs 2,000 crore. Numerous people, including youngsters and women, thronged the arenas to witness cockfights in Edupugallu, Ramavarappadu, Ibrahimpatnam, Mangalagiri, Gannavaram, Nunna, Thiruvuru, Chinchinada, Pulapalli, and other villages in Krishna and NTR districts.

During the Sankranti festival, cockfights are a major spectacle in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Godavari districts, where locals consider this blood sport a cherished tradition.

A large number of people from other States visit the Godavari districts specifically to witness rooster fights.

Sources reveal that over 1,000 cockfighting rings were set up in and around Bhimavaram and Narsapuram in West Godavari district, Kaikaluru in Eluru district, and various parts of the erstwhile Krishna district.