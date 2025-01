Will BJP consider a Reddy leader for State chief post?

A senior leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, stressed that while MLA and MP tickets are often awarded based on political expediency, the post of president should be reserved for loyalists who have demonstrated a genuine commitment to the party.

“This time, those who have worked behind the scenes deserve a chance to lead. After two years, during the general elections term, the party can reassess its leadership needs and make decisions based on political considerations.”

Some leaders from Rayalaseema have urged the BJP leadership to consider appointing a Reddy leader, citing the community’s dissatisfaction with former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They believe this is an opportune moment for the BJP to consolidate support from the Reddy community by giving one of them the chance to lead. Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy, a veteran leader from Nellore, is vying for post.

Recently appointed as APSRTC Zonal Chairman, Reddy has an impressive track record, with over four decades of association with the RSS, and more than three decades of service to the BJP. Sources also revealed that former Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy has shown no interest in becoming the BJP State president.