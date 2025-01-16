Bull-taming sport draws huge crowds to Chandragiri

TIRUPATI: The bull-taming sport, Pasuvula Panduga, was held on Wednesday in Arepalli Rangampeta and neighbouring villages in the Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district to mark the Kanuma harvest festival.

Despite its risks, the event attracted hundreds of spectators from Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa and surrounding areas, with at least four injuries reported.

Participants, mostly young men, chased and attempted to tame bulls to win prizes tied to their horns. Chaos ensued as enraged bulls tossed participants into the air or trampled them. Around 50-60 bulls were forced into the event, which began with cattle farmers offering prayers before provoking the animals to charge through narrow village streets.