Bull-taming sport draws huge crowds to Chandragiri

TIRUPATI: The bull-taming sport, Pasuvula Panduga, was held on Wednesday in Arepalli Rangampeta and neighbouring villages in the Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district to mark the Kanuma harvest festival.
Despite its risks, the event attracted hundreds of spectators from Chittoor, Annamayya, Kadapa and surrounding areas, with at least four injuries reported.
Participants, mostly young men, chased and attempted to tame bulls to win prizes tied to their horns. Chaos ensued as enraged bulls tossed participants into the air or trampled them. Around 50-60 bulls were forced into the event, which began with cattle farmers offering prayers before provoking the animals to charge through narrow village streets.
Pasuvula Panduga, considered a local variation of Tamil Nadu’s Jallikattu, has been a longstanding tradition in the region. However, its violent nature has drawn criticism. In 2020, over 20 injuries were reported during the event, highlighting ongoing safety concerns.
Animal rights activists have condemned the practice, alleging mistreatment of bulls, including being force-fed alcohol or ganja-laced sweets, causing severe internal injuries. Despite the criticism, local police refrained from intervening, reportedly due to political pressure and fears of communal backlash.
Police sources said efforts were made to stop similar events in other areas, but the Rangampeta event proceeded unchecked.
Organisers have been warned to prevent a repeat of such incidents in the future.