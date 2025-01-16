Graduate MLC poll set to witness a tough contest

GUNTUR: Keen to increase its strength in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, the NDA has intensified efforts to win the Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ Constituency MLC election.

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already announced former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad as the party MLC candidate. Three-time MLC K Lakshman Rao, who is contesting the MLC election for the fourth consecutive time, backed by the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF), is set to give a tough fight to the coalition candidate.

The YSRCP has decided not to contest the MLC poll. Sitting MLC Lakshman Rao’s term ends on March 29, 2025. Hence, the Election Commission has completed the revision of voters’ list to conduct the MLC poll.

With just a few months left for the poll, both candidates have intensified their campaign. Determined to win the Krishna-Guntur Constituency MLC election, as it covers the Capital Region Amaravati,Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar is directly participating in various programmes to reach out to teachers and graduates.

The TDP supremo has given a roadmap to the MLC candidate, and directed the party rank and file to march forward in close coordination with the JSP and the BJP to win the election.