Graduate MLC poll set to witness a tough contest

GUNTUR: Keen to increase its strength in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, the NDA has intensified efforts to win the Krishna-Guntur Graduates’ Constituency MLC election.
TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has already announced former minister Alapati Rajendra Prasad as the party MLC candidate. Three-time MLC K Lakshman Rao, who is contesting the MLC election for the fourth consecutive time, backed by the Progressive Democratic Front (PDF), is set to give a tough fight to the coalition candidate.
The YSRCP has decided not to contest the MLC poll. Sitting MLC Lakshman Rao’s term ends on March 29, 2025. Hence, the Election Commission has completed the revision of voters’ list to conduct the MLC poll.
With just a few months left for the poll, both candidates have intensified their campaign. Determined to win the Krishna-Guntur Constituency MLC election, as it covers the Capital Region Amaravati,Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar is directly participating in various programmes to reach out to teachers and graduates.
The TDP supremo has given a roadmap to the MLC candidate, and directed the party rank and file to march forward in close coordination with the JSP and the BJP to win the election.
Following this, the TDP has overseen the enrolment of graduate voters in the constituency during the revision of rolls to win the election with a huge margin.
Alapati with the support from all MLAs, MPs, and Ministers in the erstwhile combined Guntur and Krishna districts has started conducting various programmes like ‘Athmeeya Samavesms’ to reach out to the electorate.
Exuding confidence on his victory in the MLC election, Alapati said, “The people are witnessing the sincere efforts of the TDP-led NDA government to develop the State on all fronts. They will certainly give their massive mandate to the coalition in the MLC election.”
Lakshman Rao is also confident of winning the MLC election for the fourth consecutive time. “Having worked at the ground level for several years, I’m aware of the major issues of the people. Job calendar, lack of job security for contract workers, basic amenities in government schools, woes of tenant farmers and modernisation and extension of Guntur Channel are the five major issues in the constituency. I will strive to resolve these issues with commitment. I am confident of my win with a good majority,” he asserted.