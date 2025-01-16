Kadapa couple kills son for spreading rumours

KADAPA: A couple was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing their son, claiming that he was addicted to bad vices and spreading rumours about his mother. According to Mannur police, the accused, identified as Gounipuri Narasa Raju, had worked in Kuwait for the past 18 years, while his wife, Lalithamma, took care of their children: Charan Kumar Raju and Krishna. When Raju returned to his native village on January 12, his wife told him that their elder son, Charan, was addicted to vices and had been accusing her of having an extra-marital affair. Aggravated, the couple allegedly strangled Charan to death.