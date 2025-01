According to a statement issued by the DGGI, the fraud was orchestrated by the accused to generate fraudulent input tax credit claims, which were subsequently passed on to other businesses by generating fake invoices without underlying supply of goods or services to illegally reduce GST liabilities. Saheem created more than 80 firms with stolen identities, allowed the receiving firms of these invoices to evade tax payments and divert substantial sums of money by defrauding the public exchequer.

Accused sent to judicial custody till January 24

These companies did not conduct any legitimate business activities, but were utilised as vehicles for issuing fake invoices and claiming unearned tax credits.

Following search operations in the three States, the authorities arrested the accused under Section 69 of CGST Act, 2017. He was brought through transit remand and produced before the Special Judge for Economic Offences in Visakhapatnam.

The court has remanded Saheem to judicial custody till January 24. Further investigation is underway.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, DGGI Additional Director (Visakhapatnam Zonal Unit) N Mohammed Ali said, “The arrest marks a major step in our ongoing efforts to crack down on tax fraud and safeguard the integrity of the GST system. This fraud not only harms the government revenue, but also undermines the trust of honest taxpayers.”