Manoj allowed into MBU after row; meets Lokesh

Annoyed by the denial of entry, Manoj questioned the police, expressing his disbelief that he needed permission to visit the tombs of his family members. “Why do I need anyone’s permission to visit my grandparents’ tombs? I have been coming here since my childhood,” he said.

Manoj reaffirmed that his intention was only to pay respects to his grandparents without causing any disturbance. Despite his assurance, the police stood firm, reiterating that they were following the court’s instructions.

After a heated exchange of words, Manoj was granted access to the tombs under police escort. However, a confrontation occurred between Manoj’s team and university security personnel. Police intervened, and restored order.

Speaking to the media, Manoj accused the university of violating court orders by using bouncers, and bringing rowdies into the campus. He clarified that he was only stepping back out of respect for the authorities, not due to fear of any intimidation or threat.