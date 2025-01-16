NH projects gain momentum in Guntur

GUNTUR: The erstwhile Guntur district is set for a significant infrastructural upgrade with the fast-tracked construction of the Kondamodu-Perecherla highway and the expansion of NH 167- between Vadarevu and Piduguralla into a four-lane road. These projects, aimed at enhancing connectivity and fostering development, are backed by government allocations totalling Rs 2,499.98 crore, along wit land acquisition efforts spanning over 380 hectares across Palnadu and Bapatla districts.

The Rs 1,064.24 crore Vadarevu-Piduguralla project will expand the 85-km-long NH 167-A from two lanes to four, connecting key highways like the Addanki-Narketpalli Road at Nekarikallu, NH 216 at Chirala and NH 16 near Chilakaluripet. The project, divided into two segments, Vadarevu to Chilakaluripet and Chilakaluripet to Nekarikallu, also includes the construction of an 18-km-long new road from Vadarevu to Eepuripalem. Additionally, bypass roads in Parchur, Timmarajupalem and Chilakaluripet will improve access.

These developments are expected to bolster exports of marine products from Chirala, enhance beach tourism between Bapatla and Vadarevu, and provide better connectivity to remote coastal areas. A comprehensive survey has detailed plans for bypasses, service roads, and bridges to optimise traffic flow and reduce congestion.

The Kondamodu-Perecherla highway (NH 167 AG), costing Rs 1,032.52 crore, will upgrade the 49.91-km stretch into a four-lane road. Starting at NH 167A near Kondamodu and connecting Rajupalem, Reddigudem, Sattenapalli and Medikonduru, the highway will terminate at NH 544D near Perecherla. This road will interlink with the Amaravati outer ring road and is poised to ease traffic on the Guntur-Hyderabad corridor while improving interstate connectivity.