Plan to further strengthen TDP from booth level

TIRUPATI: TDP general secretary and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has unveiled plans to further strengthen the party from the grassroots level from February.
Addressing the TDP rank and file at Naravaripalle in Chandragiri Assembly constituency, Lokesh underlined the importance of discipline, grassroots engagement, and institutional reforms within the party structure. He revealed that all nominated posts will be filled by the end of this month, and equal opportunities will be given to both senior and junior activists based on their performance.
He urged the TDP rank and file to focus on service, development, and local governance, advising that challenges should be addressed through dialogue rather than discontent. “Merely revolving around me will not get posts. Only those who work to strengthen the TDP at the grassroots will be rewarded,” he asserted.
The TDP will be continuously collect performance feedback through WhatsApp, and reforms such as limit of terms and leadership changes will set to invigorate the party structure.
He stressed the importance of taking the party’s achievements on welfare front such as pension hike, supply of free LPG gas cylinders, NTR canteens and others to the people.
Laying emphasis on transparency within the party, Lokesh said the ‘Red Book’ will continue to monitor the party activists. Stern action will be taken against those involved in corruption, specifically in illegal transportance of sand and unauthorise sale of liquor, he said. Additionally, he announced that ‘Swarna Andhra’ special initiative will be launched in February to engage the party cadre.
Mentioning the success of the TDP enrolment drive, which reached the 10 million mark, he said all the activists will get an insurance cover of `5 lakh from January 1. The TDP will also formulate plans to ensure the bright future of activists’ children. All the party activists should maintain patience and contribute to the State’s development. The TDP cadre should actively campaign for the success of the party in the ensuing panchayat elections, highligting the welfare schemes of the NDA government, he said.