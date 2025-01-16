Plan to further strengthen TDP from booth level

He stressed the importance of taking the party’s achievements on welfare front such as pension hike, supply of free LPG gas cylinders, NTR canteens and others to the people.

Laying emphasis on transparency within the party, Lokesh said the ‘Red Book’ will continue to monitor the party activists. Stern action will be taken against those involved in corruption, specifically in illegal transportance of sand and unauthorise sale of liquor, he said. Additionally, he announced that ‘Swarna Andhra’ special initiative will be launched in February to engage the party cadre.

Mentioning the success of the TDP enrolment drive, which reached the 10 million mark, he said all the activists will get an insurance cover of `5 lakh from January 1. The TDP will also formulate plans to ensure the bright future of activists’ children. All the party activists should maintain patience and contribute to the State’s development. The TDP cadre should actively campaign for the success of the party in the ensuing panchayat elections, highligting the welfare schemes of the NDA government, he said.