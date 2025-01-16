Reliance NU plans to set up Rs 10,000-crore solar project

VIJAYAWADA: Reliance NU Suntech Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited, has announced plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore on setting up of a solar power project in Kurnool district on a build-own-operate basis.
The project consisting of a 930 MW solar energy contract with 465 MW/1,860 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) component, is Asia’s largest solar and battery energy storage project. The project will guarantee a peak power supply of four hours daily (or a four hour discharge duration).
Reliance NU Suntech has secured the largest individual allocation of 930 MW through a competitive e-reverse auction from a total bid capacity of 2,000 MW for interstate transmission system (ISTS) connected solar projects.
The project is scheduled for commissioning within 24 months of signing the power purchase agreement (PPA). SECI will enter into a 25-year PPA with Reliance NU Suntech to supply the solar power to various Discoms across India.
The project will serve as a significant milestone for Southern India, generating 1,000 direct and 5,000 indirect employment opportunities for workers during the construction phase. The project integrates solar power with advanced energy storage systems, enhancing the reliability and cost-effectiveness of renewable energy. By ensuring a consistent power supply even during periods of low solar generation, the initiative bolsters India’s renewable energy capacity, reduces dependence on fossil fuels, and reinforces Reliance NU Suntech’s leadership in the power generation sector.