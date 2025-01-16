Reliance NU plans to set up Rs 10,000-crore solar project

VIJAYAWADA: Reliance NU Suntech Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited, has announced plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore on setting up of a solar power project in Kurnool district on a build-own-operate basis.

The project consisting of a 930 MW solar energy contract with 465 MW/1,860 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) component, is Asia’s largest solar and battery energy storage project. The project will guarantee a peak power supply of four hours daily (or a four hour discharge duration).

Reliance NU Suntech has secured the largest individual allocation of 930 MW through a competitive e-reverse auction from a total bid capacity of 2,000 MW for interstate transmission system (ISTS) connected solar projects.