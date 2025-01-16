Sankranti Sambaralu conclude on a grand note

GUNTUR: The Sankranti Sambaralu, organised by the Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), concluded on a vibrant note on Wednesday, celebrating Telugu culture and traditions. The event featured a variety of programmes, including kite competitions, fusion dance, illusion shows, Karrasamu, Kolatam, and a musical concert. An agricultural products exhibition was also held, adding to the festivities.

Narasaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu, addressing the gathering, emphasised the importance of connecting urban residents with their rural roots through festivals. He also highlighted the crucial role of farmers. Sattenapalle MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana praised GMC officials for creating a village-like festive atmosphere for Guntur residents. Agricultural products exhibition was also organised.

The event included traditional rituals such as Bhogi Mantalu, Poornakumbham, haridasulu, and gangireddu melam, with the venue adorned in colourful decorations reflecting a village setting. Competitions like rangoli, and shuttle catered to children, youth, and the elderly, fostering community participation. Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi, GMC Commissioner P Srinivasulu and others attended the event.