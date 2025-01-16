SCR gets new Principal Chief Operations Manager

VIJAYAWADA: K Padmaja assumed charge as Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM) of South Central Railway (SCR) on Wednesday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. A 1991-batch Indian Railways Traffic Service officer, she holds bachelor’s degrees in Science and Education.

Before this appointment, Padmaja served as Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), SCR, while handling the additional charge of PCOM. With a career spanning over three decades, she has held several key roles in SCR, including Assistant Commercial Manager, Assistant Traffic Manager, and Divisional Operations Manager in Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions.

She has also served as Senior Divisional Safety Officer, Guntakal, and Dy. Chief Commercial Manager, PRS. At SCR Headquarters, her positions included Dy Chief Operations Manager/Coaching, Chief Traffic Manager, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager and many.