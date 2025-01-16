Seven injured in three separate road accidents in Prakasam

ONGOLE; Seven people, including five pilgrims and two drivers, were injured in separate road accidents in Prakasam district within the last 24 hours.

A speeding car struck a group of walking pilgrims near the Ishta Kameswari temple forest gate in Dornala mandal limits of the Nallamala forest area, injuring five, including four women on Wednesday.

Dornala police registered a case and shifted the injured to a hospital.

A Bolero goods vehicle overturned on the Amaravati-Anantapur National Highway near Diguvametta village in Giddalur mandal of the same forest area on Tuesday.

The vehicle, carrying rice stocks, toppled due to overspeeding, spilling its load and blocking traffic.

Police shifted the injured driver to Giddalur Government Hospital and cleared the road within hours.

In another accident on the same highway near Mutrasupalli village in Komarolu mandal, an oil tanker lorry hit a tree after its driver, found intoxicated, lost control. The driver sustained injuries and was hospitalised. Police registered a case and are investigating the incident. Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution and avoid reckless driving to prevent further mishaps.