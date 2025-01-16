Tourist footfall soars at Kondaveedu Fort & Uppalapadu Bird Sanctuary

GUNTUR: The Sankranti festive season has led to a surge in tourist visits to Kondaveedu Fort in Palnadu district, with daily footfall increasing from 100-200 to 4,000-4,500 visitors between January 11 and 15. This influx has resulted in record toll fees of over Rs 80,000 collected daily.

As a result, the officials collected a record of over Rs 80,000 toll fee every day. As the fort is situated only 27 km away from Guntur city, it became a major tourist spot after various developmental works were taken up in recent years under the Nagaravanam project.

Originally built by the Reddy Kings during the 13th and 14th centuries, the fort stands as a testament to their glory. The fort, perched on a hill and surrounded by defensive banks and ditches, features 23 towers, three temples, and a mosque.

Speaking to TNIE, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee (KFDC) convenor Siva Reddy credited the fort’s facelift, including the construction of a ghat road, temple renovations, and the establishment of basic amenities, for the rise in tourism. The increased visitors have also boosted local businesses, with new stalls and food courts springing up around the site.