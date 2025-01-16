WhatsApp Governance launch on January 18

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said WhatsApp Governance will be launched in the State on January 18 to enable people to access 150 essential services, including Aadhaar, caste and birth certificates and other important documents. Describing it as a major technological leap, he said the new governance will provide a seamless and hassle-free experience to people.
Speaking to mediapersons at the Skill Training Centre in Naravaripalle on Wednesday, Naidu explained his vision, and initiatives aimed at transforming Andhra Pradesh into a prosperous State.
Highlighting the government’s commitment to holistic development, he said Swarnandhra Vision 2047 envisages making every household and village happy. Inspired by the success of Vision 2020, which significantly increased Telangana’s per capita income, he expressed confidence that Vision 2047 will make Andhra Pradesh a global leader in entrepreneurship and technology.
He said Andhra Pradesh leads the nation in social welfare as it is paying the highest social security pension, benefiting 64 lakh people. Pensions are being distributed on the first day of every month, and IVRS technology is used to ensure high satisfaction among beneficiaries. In all, 199 Anna Canteens are being run, providing meals at `5 to the underprivileged, he said.
On energy and infrastructure front, Naidu said three free gas cylinders are being supplied to the poor people per year under the Deepam 2.0 scheme. Piped gas connections are also being given to households.
Speaking about the regional development, he mentioned the pilot projects taken up in Naravaripalle and Kuppam to improve the living standards of people.
The development plans include setting up rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar scheme by Ugadi, 24/7 water supply and housing for the shelterless.
The government has also laid emphasis on modernisation of Anganwadi centres, improvement of healthcare through partnership and scientific waste management. The TDP-led NDA government is committed to zero-budget natural farming, empowering SC women and fostering entrepreneurship under the One Family, One Entrepreneur initiative, he highlighted.
He also outlined plans for improved irrigation, drainage, streetlighting and healthcare in the region, while seeking community cooperation for a better future of all.