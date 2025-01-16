WhatsApp Governance launch on January 18

He said Andhra Pradesh leads the nation in social welfare as it is paying the highest social security pension, benefiting 64 lakh people. Pensions are being distributed on the first day of every month, and IVRS technology is used to ensure high satisfaction among beneficiaries. In all, 199 Anna Canteens are being run, providing meals at `5 to the underprivileged, he said.

On energy and infrastructure front, Naidu said three free gas cylinders are being supplied to the poor people per year under the Deepam 2.0 scheme. Piped gas connections are also being given to households.

Speaking about the regional development, he mentioned the pilot projects taken up in Naravaripalle and Kuppam to improve the living standards of people.

The development plans include setting up rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar scheme by Ugadi, 24/7 water supply and housing for the shelterless.

The government has also laid emphasis on modernisation of Anganwadi centres, improvement of healthcare through partnership and scientific waste management. The TDP-led NDA government is committed to zero-budget natural farming, empowering SC women and fostering entrepreneurship under the One Family, One Entrepreneur initiative, he highlighted.

He also outlined plans for improved irrigation, drainage, streetlighting and healthcare in the region, while seeking community cooperation for a better future of all.