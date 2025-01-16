Woman assaulted after girl elopes with youth

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident, a woman was subjected to physical assault and her hair was forcibly cut in Munimadugu village, Penukonda mandal, Sri Sathya Sai district.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Venkata Lakshmi, was targeted by the relatives of a minor girl who had recently eloped and married a young man named Anil.

Suspecting that Venkata Lakshmi had helped the couple, the girl’s relatives assaulted her on Wednesday, cutting her hair and beating her indiscriminately.

Following the attack, Venkata Lakshmi filed a complaint at the Kia Police Station and was taken to Penukonda Government Hospital for first aid. Sharing her ordeal, she revealed that the attackers disregarded her dignity and accused her without any evidence.

Penukonda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Venkateshwarlu clarified that the minor girl had been reported missing three days earlier. The police later traced the girl and reunited her with her parents. A case was registered against Anil for allegedly luring the minor.

The DSP confirmed that both Venkata Lakshmi and her attackers were related, and assured that the case would be thoroughly investigated.