VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to achieving a USD 2.4 trillion GSDP and a USD 42,000 (Rs 58,14,916) per capita income (PCI) by 2047, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stressed that this goal will not be attainable if the public chooses the YSRCP.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Naidu highlighted that the State is growing at 12.94%, an increase of 4.03% compared to the previous year. He stated that the State government aims to achieve a 15% growth rate in order to meet the target set for 2047.

“This can only be achieved if our government remains in power. Otherwise, the regression witnessed in the last five years under the previous YSRCP government will become the norm. Our government has worked tirelessly to put the State’s economy back on track. We have successfully improved the growth rate by 4.03% in just seven months,” he emphasised.

Elaborating on the State’s growth rate over the last decade, the Chief Minister noted that the average GSDP for Andhra Pradesh was 13.5% between 2014 and 2019.

“It dropped to 10.32% between 2019 and 2024. However, the growth rate has now risen to 12.94% in the past seven months. If we fail to continue this trend and if the people elect the YSRCP, the State will be thrust into a vicious debt trap,” he warned.

He pointed out that agriculture and allied sectors had received significant support during the previous TDP regime (2014-19), with the State recording 16.6% growth. He also highlighted that his government has cleared Rs 1,500 crore in dues to farmers over the last seven months.

“Per capita income growth was 13.21% during 2014-19, but fell to 9.06% between 2019 and 2024. In the last seven months, it has recovered to 12.9%,” he explained.