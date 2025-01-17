Andhra Pradesh plans free bus travel for women from Ugadi; decision to be taken at Cabinet meeting

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is making efforts to implement the free bus travel for women scheme from Ugadi. The APSRTC is also gearing up to launch the scheme.

A decision on the free bus travel scheme is likely to be taken at the Cabinet meeting to be held on Friday (January 17). The Group of Ministers on the free bus travel scheme has reportedly submitted its report to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The report is said to have underlined the need for hiring more buses to implement the scheme from Ugadi. Free bus travel for women is one of the election promises made by the TDP-led NDA as part of ‘Super Six’. However, the NDA could not implement the scheme soon after coming to power due to various reasons such as availability of required number of buses and also formulation of a robust mechanism for its success.

The government set up the Group of Ministers to study the free bus travel for women scheme in other States before launching it in Andhra Pradesh. It is headed by Transport Minister M Ramprasad Reddy. Women and Child Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha are its members, while Kantilal Dande, Principal Secretary (Roads and Buildings Department) is the convener.