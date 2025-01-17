AP excise minister urges accelerated development of Machilipatnam Port, fishing harbour

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra has directed officials to accelerate the development of Machilipatnam Port and Fishing Harbour.

During a review meeting with Krishna District Collector DK Balaji and Joint Collector Gitanjali Sharma, Ravindra said that the port’s development would boost industrial growth in the region. He urged the district administration to prioritise infrastructure, job creation, and other related factors to support this growth.

Ravindra also recommended focusing on the development of the MSME park in the Gilakaladandi area and preparing a master plan. He stressed the importance of skill development for traditional occupations while ensuring that the livelihoods of fishermen in the Bandar region remain unaffected.

Additionally, he called for the development of Manginapudi Beach as a tourist destination, the establishment of a desalination plant for drinking water, and the construction of washrooms. He highlighted the need to conserve Bandar Fort and transform it into a heritage park. Discussions included the beautification of Machilipatnam, road widening, improvements to the drainage system, and other civic concerns.