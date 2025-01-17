AP High Court upholds amendment to In-service Quota Rules for Civil Assistant Surgeons

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court upheld Government Order 85 issued by the State government in July 2024 amending the In-service Quota Rules for Civil Assistant Surgeons working with the Medical and Health Department to pursue post graduation. The court in a recent verdict refused to intervene over the rule that to get the In-service Quota, one should clear NEET PG and be aged less than 50 at the time of notification for the super speciality courses.

It also upheld the rule of 10 years of mandatory government service after PG and a penalty of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for violation of the In-Service Quota agreement. The court refused to announce the GO as unilateral. Dr Chittibabu working at Medarametla PHC as an assistant civil surgeon, challenged the GO in the HC.

RRR urges HC not to grant bail to Tulasi Babu

Deputy Assembly Speaker Kanumuru Raghurama Krishna Raju (RRR) on Thursday urged the AP High Court not to grant bail to Kamepalli Tulasi Babu, one of the accused in the police torture case registered in Nagarampalem police station. He prayed the court to consider him as a party to hear his arguments in the bail petition filed by Tulasi Babu seeking relief from police arrest. He also contended that Tulasi Babu could influence witnesses if he is granted bail. After hearing arguments, the court posted the matter to Friday.