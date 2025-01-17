AP Minister Manohar praises coalition governance; urges JSP workers to resist attempts to disrupt alliance

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar stated that the people of Andhra Pradesh are satisfied with the coalition government’s governance, which has accelerated development activities. Speaking at a party event in Eluru on Thursday, he alleged that certain groups are attempting to disrupt the alliance and urged JSP workers to resist such efforts.

At the event, Manohar distributed Rs 5 lakh insurance cheques to 18 families of JSP leaders who recently lost their lives in accidents, assuring continued support from the party. He accused opposition leaders of spreading false propaganda to create rifts within the alliance of TDP, JSP, and BJP for political gains. Manohar highlighted the coalition’s achievements, including clearing Rs 1,674 crore in pending bills from the previous government, crediting payments to farmers within 48 hours of paddy procurement, and distributing free gas cylinders to 95 lakh beneficiaries.

He emphasised that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s vision and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s ideas would ensure Andhra Pradesh excels in both welfare and development. He directed JSP workers to follow Kalyan’s ideology and work together to secure representation in water committees and cooperative society elections.