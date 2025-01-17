Centre approves Rs 10,300 crore aid for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant amidst salary woes

VISAKHAPATNAM: In what could bring a temporary relief to Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the Centre is expected to announce an aid package of Rs 10,300 crore for it.

TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao shared the development on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, stating that the Centre had approved the release of aid to VSP under a revival package.

“It is a matter of joy that the Union Cabinet has approved the release of Rs 10,300 crore under the Revival Package, with the special initiative of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and CM Chandrababu Naidu for once again giving life to the slogan ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku,” he stated.

Sources indicate that Union Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy may announce the details in the coming days, outlining how the aid will be utilised. However, despite the announcement, VSP employees remain concerned due to the ongoing delay in salary payment.

Employees of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited - Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP) have faced irregular payment of salaries since September 2024. On Sankranti, VSP employees staged a shirtless protest at the main gate demanding release of pending salaries.