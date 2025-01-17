CM Naidu awards Rs 25 lakh to cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy; promises house site allocation

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to international cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy on behalf of the Andhra Cricket Association president and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath. He promised to allot a house site to the cricketer on behalf of the State government soon.

Accompanied by ACA president Sivanath and ACA secretary and Rajya Sabha member Sana Sathish, Nitish met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat. Nitish, who hails from Visakhapatnam, left his mark while playing for Team India in Australia, during the Border-Gavaskar series.

Naidu praised the upcoming cricketer and wished a bright future with more victories to this young talent.

Nitish also met HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who felicitated him and praised him as an inspiration to many.

Nitish hailed the sports policy announced by the State as good and requested for inclusion of cricket in it. Lokesh said they would take a decision after consulting others.