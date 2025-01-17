Devotees seek direct rail link between Vontimitta-Ayodhya for tourism boost

KADAPA: Devotees have urged the Centre and the State government to set up a direct rail link between Vontimitta and Ayodhya. They are of the view that the direct rail link between the two famous pilgrim places will boost spiritual tourism and cultural exchange.

Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta has historical and architectural significance. Located 27 km from Kadapa on the Kadapa-Rajampet route, the Ontimitta temple gained prominence after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

As the famous Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam falls under the jurisdiction of Telangana, the AP government had declared the Vontimitta Kodandarama Swamy temple’s annual Sri Rama Navami celebrations as the State festival.

To ensure its growth, the temple was brought under the purview of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on September 9, 2015. Since then, the TTD has spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the temple development and creation of pilgrim facilities. Pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other States visit the ancient temple, which houses the unique single-stone idol of Rama, Sita and Lakshmana.