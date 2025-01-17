Four tourists including two women drown at AP's Pakala Beach after being swept by waves

ONGOLE: Four tourists, including two young women, drowned at Pakala Beach in Singarayakonda mandal of Prakasam district on Thursday evening after being swept away by giant waves.

The group, hailing from Timmapalem Panchayat’s Sivanna Palem village in Ponnaluru mandal, had visited the beach for a holy dip following Sankranti celebrations.

As six members of the group entered the sea, giant waves engulfed them. Local fishermen and marine police managed to rescue two persons, but four others went missing. Hours later, three bodies, including those of N Madhava (26) and N Jessica (15) from Sivanna Palem, and K Yamini (16) from Kollaguntla village in Kandukur mandal, washed ashore.

One person, Thammisetty Pawan (22) from Hanuman Nagar of Singarayakonda, remains missing. Search operations, halted at sunset, are set to resume on Friday morning.