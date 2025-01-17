Guntur GGH treats over 9.5 lakh patients in 2024, expands facilities

GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) has seen an overwhelming influx of patients, providing exceptional services and comfort. From January to October 2024, over 9.54 lakh patients sought medical care at the hospital, which serves not only local residents but also those from neighbouring states like Telangana, Odisha, and Bihar.

The hospital handled 6,66,232 outpatient visits, with over 3,000 patients visiting daily. To accommodate the increasing patient numbers, especially for outpatient services, six additional OP counters were added. The hospital also reported 52,288 admissions in the first 10 months of 2024. In the emergency ward, 182,415 patients accessed outpatient services, while 24,255 sought inpatient care.

Guntur GGH doctors performed a total of 23,478 surgeries in 2024, including 11,436 minor and 12,042 major surgeries. Additionally, 21,900 normal deliveries and 2,959 cesarean sections were recorded. The hospital’s 1,700-strong workforce includes 350 doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab technicians, and other essential staff.

Development projects are underway, including the construction of the Mother and Child Health block and a service block. The hospital is also expanding its cancer care services at the NATCO Cancer Care Center, offering free treatment with 150 beds, ICU facilities, outpatient wards, and specialised oncology services. The hospital has invested Rs 50 crore to enhance its cancer treatment facilities, which include the Varian Vitalbeam Linear Accelerator and other modern equipment.