TDP membership crosses one crore milestone

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP membership has crossed the one-crore mark. The enrolment drive launched by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on October 26, 2024 has evoked tremendous response from people in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Now, the TDP has a total of membership of 1,00,52,598, making it one of the largest political families in India.

Eleven Assembly constituencies have crossed the one-lakh membership mark, while 105 segments have recorded over 50,000 members. Nellore City with 1,49,270 members, Atmakur with 1,48,802 and Palakollu with 1,48,559 have got the first three places in the membership drive. There is also significant response to the TDP lifetime membership. Mangalagiri has topped the list with the enrolment of 145 lifetime members.

The success of the membership drive is largely attributed to TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh’s innovative use of technology. The platform has enabled people to register seamlessly, providing real-time insights into grassroots efforts.

He has been instrumental in establishing a robust welfare framework for TDP workers, besides an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

The TDP Welfare Fund has supported thousands of workers and their families by providing financial aid for education and healthcare. Over 2,500 children of TDP workers have received financial assistance for higher education. It has distributed Rs 103.28 crore to the families of 5,164 deceased workers. Training programmes have also been organised to provide employment opportunities to children of TDP workers.

Lokesh’s hands-on approach, including personally acknowledging top-performing members, has been pivotal in motivating cadres and enhancing loyalty to the party.

The TDP welfare wing has set a benchmark in providing free education to children of party workers through NTR Model Schools, subsidised private school fee, and job-oriented training programmes. The TDP leadership’s holistic approach underscores its commitment to the well-being of workers.