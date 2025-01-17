Two former Andhra Pradesh Collectors win PM’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM/ELURU: Two former District Collectors from Andhra Pradesh, Nishant Kumar and Prasanna Venkatesh, have been honoured with the prestigious Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for 2023.

Nishant Kumar, a 2014-batch IAS officer, served as the Collector of the Parvathipuram-Manyam district, while Prasanna Venkatesh was the Collector of Eluru district.

Kumar, who is currently serving as the Director of Excise and Prohibition, was recognised for his significant contributions toward reducing anaemia, infant mortality rate (IMR), and maternal mortality rate (MMR) during his tenure as the district’s first Collector from 2022 to 2024.

Under his leadership, Parvathipuram-Manyam saw IMR drop from 24 to 8, saving over 210 infant lives annually, while the MMR declined by 42%, from 128 to 74. Immunisation coverage increased from 47% to 97.77%. Kumar attributed these achievements to targeted interventions, such as involving local government employees in supporting tribal anaemia patients, ensuring that assistance reached vulnerable families.

Venkatesh, on the other hand, was recognised for his initiatives focused on the holistic development of Eluru. These efforts emphasised delivering government services directly to citizens, fostering inclusive growth, and addressing various developmental challenges. According to a press release from the Eluru District Collectorate, the district is one of 16 selected across India for the award, which acknowledges innovative practices and effective governance.