Central aid to boost water transport in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal announced support to boost Inland Water Transport in Andhra Pradesh, providing six floating steel jetties on the Godavari River (NW-4) at Gandipochamma temple, Perantapalli village and Pochavaram. A feasibility study will be conducted for the Penna River (NW-79), and a DPR for National Waterway-4.

According to Principal Secretary (Infrastructure and Investment) S Suresh Kumar, the announcement was made at the 2nd Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) meeting conducted by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) at Kaziranga, Assam on January 10.

Representatives of 21 Inland Waterways States attended the meeting. Sonowal announced that the Centre is investing Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years in inland waterways under various verticals.

Andhra Pradesh is the only State that has received a special commendation from the Chairman of IWAI for registering the vessels in the Central Database (NAVIC portal) which was launched during the event.

The Chief Executive Officer of AP Inland Waterways Authority on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government received six registration certificates from Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.