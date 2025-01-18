CM Chandrababu Naidu hails Centre’s Rs 11,440-crore package for steel plant

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has affirmed that saving Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) is the State’s responsibility, citing its sentimental value rooted in the slogan ‘Visakha Ukku - Andhrula Hakku’.

Addressing the media on Friday, he welcomed the allocation of Rs 11,440 crore special package for VSP, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy for their support to Andhra Pradesh.

Highlighting the NDA’s commitment to the steel plant, he recalled how Rs 1,650 crore in equity was allocated during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure in 1996 to rescue VSP. He criticised the previous YSRCP government’s neglect of VSP over the last five years. Reiterating his election promise, he said VSP will be saved without privatisation, and detailed how his government secured the revival package within seven months of taking office.

Naidu credited Modi for responding positively to the State’s request, and urged VSP employees to work collectively to ensure profitability and justify the allocated funds. Plans include employing skilled workers, securing iron ore resources, and efficiently utilising the plant’s 20,000-acre land. Naidu also called for appointing a skilled CEO to oversee the plant operations.

Outlining progress in seven months, Naidu mentioned fulfilling key election promises, including Amaravati development, the Polavaram project, and a railway zone. He highlighted that Rs 15,000 crore was allocated to External Aided Projects (EAP) and Rs 12,157 crore for Polavaram, with the new diaphragm wall foundation to be laid soon. Land was allotted for the railway zone, and Modi laid the foundation.

Naidu emphasised the State’s industrial growth, citing MoUs worth Rs 4 lakh crore signed, including Rs 2.08 lakh crore in launched projects during Modi’s recent visit to Visakhapatnam.