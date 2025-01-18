Department of Telecommunications launches new apps to boost connectivity in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) unveiled several citizen-centric initiatives in the State, coinciding with the launch of new apps by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia via video conference from New Delhi on Friday.

JV Raja Reddy, Additional DGT of Andhra Pradesh Licensed Service Area (APLSA), briefed the media on the ‘Sanchar Saathi’ mobile app and portal. These platforms offer services like ‘Chakshu,’ which allows users to report fraudulent communications and spam. The app also enables citizens to track mobile connections under their name, block lost or stolen devices, and report unauthorised connections for disconnection. Available on both Android and iOS, the app brings these services directly to users.

He also highlighted the ‘National Broadband Mission 2.0 (NBM 2.0),’ aimed at providing high-speed broadband and connectivity for all by 2030. The initiative seeks to bridge the digital divide and promote digital empowerment.

Additionally, ‘Intra Circle Roaming (ICR)’ was introduced at Digital Bharat Nidhi-funded 4G sites.

This feature allows seamless 4G connectivity across different telecom providers, such as BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance Jio, via a single tower, eliminating the need for multiple towers and SIM card changes.