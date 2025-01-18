Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan seeks report on pending corruption cases

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious exception to the piling up of pending Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases against officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Forest Department officials, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan instructed Principal Secretaries to prepare a list of officials facing allegations of misconduct and graft.

Pawan also directed them to expedite the pending inquiries against the officials, and submit the action taken report. He sought to know the reasons behind the delay and pendency of investigations.

“Performance of employees needs to be sensitively monitored as it helps them stay focused and perform at their highest level. It serves as a reflection of the integrity, effectiveness, and dedication of the staff. Nonetheless, departmental inquiries, investigations, and actions that have been outstanding for years, as well as vigilance cases filed against employees, demonstrate an effect on employees’ performance,” he observed.

The report on pending cases should be submitted within three weeks. Stringent action should be initiated against officials who were found guilty during the inquiries, the Deputy Chief Minister said.