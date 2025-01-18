Land value in Rayalaseema will soon surpass that of Coastal AP: CM Chandrababu Naidu

KADAPA: Asserting that the land value in Rayalaseema will surpass that of Coastal Andhra soon, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed that 300 TMC of Godavari water will be diverted to the region through Polavaram project, which will be a major transformation in local agriculture and irrigation systems.
Naidu stressed that this would ensure the region’s future prosperity by revitalising farming and improving access to water resources. In addition to the Polavaram project, there are plans to turn Kadapa into a horticulture hub, encouraging the growth of banana and citrus plantations with substantial subsidies for micro irrigation. Naidu also highlighted plan to link Polavaram to Banakacherla, calling it a game changer for the region, and his lifelong goal of bringing water to Rayalaseema.
During his speech at the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra programme at Mydukur on Saturday, he assured that the MSME sector would remain unaffected by these developments, continuing to play a crucial role in the State’s economic framework.
The relocation of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank headquarters is under consideration to further stimulate regional growth, he said and outlined ongoing initiatives for the establishment of a steel plant in Kadapa, which would create more jobs and increase economic activity. He highlighted the Central government’s Rs 2,300 crore investment for a mega industrial hub in Kopparthy, aimed at fostering a more vibrant industrial ecosystem in the State.
The WhatsApp Governance would allow citizens to resolve their issues through a single message, eliminating the need for visits to government offices.
These initiatives, along with the planned upgrade of Kadapa Airport and the development of Gandikota as a tourist hub, are expected to provide a significant boost to both the economy and infrastructure of the region, he said. Naidu paid rich tributes to NT Rama Rao on the occasion of 29th death anniversary of TDP founder, acknowledging his ground-breaking policies that prioritised welfare and public service. Naidu urged TDP activists to continue NTR’s legacy and work towards a poverty-free society.
He credited NTR with launching critical infrastructure projects like the Telugu Ganga, Handri-Neeva and Galeru-Nagari, which are instrumental in providing water to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.
With a focus on industrial development, infrastructure, and technological innovation, Naidu urged people to support the State’s progress, aiming for a 15% growth rate and placing AP on the global map.
He criticised the YSRCP regime for neglecting the development of Kadapa district, contrasting its record with the TDP’s achievements.
“It is the TDP that has undertaken numerous development projects in Kadapa. We are also turning the district into a horticulture hub, reintroducing subsidised drip irrigation, and working on a Rs 250 crore tunnel for the Kadapa airport to enhance connectivity,” he added.
The TDP supremo hailed his party’s achievements, including the one-crore membership milestone.