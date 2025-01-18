Land value in Rayalaseema will soon surpass that of Coastal AP: CM Chandrababu Naidu

KADAPA: Asserting that the land value in Rayalaseema will surpass that of Coastal Andhra soon, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed that 300 TMC of Godavari water will be diverted to the region through Polavaram project, which will be a major transformation in local agriculture and irrigation systems.

Naidu stressed that this would ensure the region’s future prosperity by revitalising farming and improving access to water resources. In addition to the Polavaram project, there are plans to turn Kadapa into a horticulture hub, encouraging the growth of banana and citrus plantations with substantial subsidies for micro irrigation. Naidu also highlighted plan to link Polavaram to Banakacherla, calling it a game changer for the region, and his lifelong goal of bringing water to Rayalaseema.

During his speech at the Swarnandhra-Swachhandhra programme at Mydukur on Saturday, he assured that the MSME sector would remain unaffected by these developments, continuing to play a crucial role in the State’s economic framework.

The relocation of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank headquarters is under consideration to further stimulate regional growth, he said and outlined ongoing initiatives for the establishment of a steel plant in Kadapa, which would create more jobs and increase economic activity. He highlighted the Central government’s Rs 2,300 crore investment for a mega industrial hub in Kopparthy, aimed at fostering a more vibrant industrial ecosystem in the State.

The WhatsApp Governance would allow citizens to resolve their issues through a single message, eliminating the need for visits to government offices.