Minister Nara Lokesh to focus on getting investments at World Economic Forum Summit

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh, who is also Chairman of Task Force Committee on Investments, will attend the World Economic Forum Summit to be held at Davos from January 20 to 24 with the sole aim of attracting large scale investments to the State.

According to a press release issued on Friday, Lokesh will hold meetings with Ambassadors of over 50 countries, industrialists, and several top businessmen. The IT Minister in particular will have face-to-face meetings at AP Pavilion with over 30 top globally-renowned industrialists to discuss investments in the State in different sectors. Making the World Economic Forum Summit a platform, Lokesh will actively take part in the meetings of the governors of academic sectors to focus on the radical changes in education across the globe.

He will also hold meetings with several experts on building the ecosystem for intelligent industries and AI.

Lokesh will take part in the round-table conference with representatives from Google and NVidia on next-gen AI, data factories, and establishing an AI university in AP.

Lokesh will attend several other meetings during the five-day summit. Industrialists from are evincing keen interest in Lokesh’s Davos visit as he is attending the World Economic Forum Summit for the first time.