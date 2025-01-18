NISG and Andhra Pradesh government join hands for tech innovation

VIJAYAWADA: The National Institute for Smart Governance (NISG) will collaborate with the State government to provide technical support for technological advancement and governance innovation.

A team of NISG representatives, led by CEO Rajiv Bansal, met senior government officials at the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) office in the Secretariat on Friday. Highlighting the various initiatives NISG has already undertaken in Andhra Pradesh and other States, Bansal opined that the latest collaboration is envisioned to play a key role in realising the State’s ambitious “Swarna Andhra@2047” vision.

He emphasised that NISG, a non-profit organisation, offers strategic planning, e-governance solutions, and consultancy services at a low cost to help governments leverage emerging technologies for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Bansal highlighted the organisation’s extensive track record, which spans over two decades. NISG has trained over 30,000 government employees across various levels and successfully managed over 200 projects in States and Union Territories. He reaffirmed that Andhra Pradesh was a founding supporter of NISG and expressed the organisation’s commitment to further strengthening this partnership.

“We are deeply committed to helping Andhra Pradesh achieve its technological and governance goals,” Bansal stressed, adding, “Through strategic collaboration, we aim to support the State in embracing cutting-edge technologies that will lay the foundation for a smarter and more efficient governance system.”

Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia responded positively to NISG’s proposal, emphasising that technical solutions are critical in overcoming the challenges faced by government departments in their operations. He stressed that NISG’s expertise would be instrumental in helping the State modernise its systems and enhance service delivery to citizens. Principal Secretary (Investment and Infrastructure) S Suresh Kumar highlighted AP’s active focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, drone technology, and deep tech. He explained that the State government intends to seek NISG’s support to further integrate these technologies into its infrastructure and governance models.

To strengthen the collaboration, State’s IT Secretary N Yuvraj proposed that NISG establish an office in Amaravati, similar to the one in Hyderabad. NISG representatives responded positively to this suggestion, signalling a strong commitment to deepening the partnership between the two entities. RTGS CEO K Dinesh Kumar welcomed the NISG delegation and expressed optimism about the continued cooperation and its transformative impact on the State’s governance landscape.