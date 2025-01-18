Polavaram irrigation project: Construction of new D-Wall works begin

VIJAYAWADA: The construction of the new Diaphragm Wall (D-Wall) of the Polavaram Irrigation Project on the Godavari River commenced on Saturday. After performing special puja, the excavation work was taken up using cutters. The new D-Wall will be constructed at an estimated cost of `990 crore.

The new D-Wall was necessitated after the old D-Wall was damaged by floods in 2019 and 2020. After the NDA government was formed in the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gave topmost priority to the Polavaram project, and the Centre approved the construction of the new D-wall following recommendations from the committee of international experts.

According to the project officials, a 1,400-metre-long D-Wall will be constructed in parts called panels. There will be approximately 371 panels, and once the entire construction of D-wall is constructed, it will be one single large structure.

Using giant cutters, soil will be excavated in 2.8 metres width and depth up to 2 metres below rock strata beneath the riverbed, with depths ranging from 40 to 90 metres depending on the riverbed’s geological composition. After excavation, concrete work will be taken up.

The Central Water Commission has finalised the T5 type composition out of the two types recommended by the panel of international experts. On an average, construction of each panel will take three days.

This single-structure D-Wall will run parallel to the damaged wall, ensuring robust flood resilience and enhanced water retention capacity of the Polavaram project. The introduction of plastic concrete in its construction underscores the focus on durability and long-term effectiveness, critical to the project’s success.

The CWC approved the D-Wall’s new design in November, and construction will proceed in phases based.

The new D-wall is likely to be completed before December this year, the deadline set by the Chief Minister.