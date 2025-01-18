Union Minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani reviews progress of infrastructure projects

GUNTUR: A District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting, chaired by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, was held at the Guntur Collectorate on Saturday.

The Minister reviewed the progress of national highways, welfare schemes, and the alignment of the outer ring road. He announced that the entry and exit road at Pedakakani would be completed by next month, while halted underpass bridge projects, incurring a financial burden of Rs 400 crore, will resume and be completed by July 2026. Construction of the inner ring road bridge, costing Rs 110 crore, is set to begin within four months, and pending works on the Nandivelugu bridge will restart soon.

Officials were instructed to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for bridges at Mangalagiri and Pedapalakkaluru. Under the PMGSY scheme, 12 roads were approved for Guntur constituency, with DPRs to be finalized in two weeks. The minister also reviewed Guntur city’s drinking water projects, including AMRUT-2 with Rs 184 crore funding.