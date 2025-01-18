Wellness clinic inaugurated at Guntur government hospital

GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) Superintendent Dr SV Ramana emphasised the urgent need for public health awareness amidst evolving lifestyles and rising health issues.

Dr Ramana, joined by Guntur East MLA Md Nazeer, inaugurated a new wellness clinic at the hospital on Friday.

Highlighting the impact of modern lifestyles, he noted an increase in conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and cardiac and kidney ailments among younger individuals. The wellness clinic aims to preemptively identify and address these health concerns, with services offered by the preventive medicine department, community medicine experts, and dieticians. Outpatient consultations will be available every Monday and Wednesday from 9 am to 1 pm.

The MLA encouraged the community to avail themselves of these services to proactively manage their health and prevent early-onset illnesses. During the visit to the hospital, MLA Nazeer engaged with hospital staff and patients across various departments, including SPM department head Dr Seetharaman, general medicine head Dr Sailaja and nursing.