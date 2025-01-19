Make cleanliness a daily practice for success of Swachh Andhra, says Min Kolusu Parthasarathy

VIJAYAWADA: Housing and I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy emphasized the importance of cleanliness as a daily practice while participating in the Swachh Andhra-Swachh Diwas program in Nuzvid on Saturday.

The Minister joined a human chain at Rajiv Circle, took a cleanliness pledge, and spent an hour cleaning roads and drains in the area.

Addressing the gathering, Parthasarathy urged citizens to support the state government’s Swachh Andhra initiative, held every third Saturday, and contribute to creating a ‘Bangaru Andhra’ and a cleaner state. Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand participated in the program in Katuru village, Uyyur mandal, alongside MLA Bode Prasad and officials, including District Collector D.K. Balaji and Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma. Activities included cleaning roads and drainage systems, distributing wet and dry waste dustbins, and planting saplings at the village secretariat.

Vijayanand stressed the ongoing nature of Swachh Andhra-Swachh Diwas, calling it a mission rather than a one-day event. He urged officials to lead by example, raise awareness, and implement effective waste management practices, including recycling.

Balaji highlighted efforts to spread awareness from villages to urban areas, while MLA Prasad underlined the importance of leaving a pollution-free environment for future generations.

Other dignitaries and local representatives also pledged their support for the initiative.