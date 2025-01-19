NDRF to focus on use of drones and advanced tech tools in rescue operations

VIJAYAWADA: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Piyush Anand unveiled the special edition of annual newsletter ‘The Saviour’ at the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) South Campus in Kondapavuluru on Saturday. He visited the NIDM South Campus on the occasion of 20th NDRF Raising Day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the NIDM campus on Sunday.

At a press conference, Piyush Anand said NDRF has grown from eight to 16 battalions now, and has a presence at 68 locations in the country. Drones, artificial intelligence and other advanced technological tools will be used in the coming days in rescue operations. “NDRF works in three institutional management systems. It has conducted more than 12,000 operations, rescued 1,58,000 people, and evacuated 8.5 lakh during various disasters. NDRF has played a crucial role in rescue operations during Vijayawada floods,” the DG said.

Efforts are being made to reduce industrial accidents. It has also been proposed to form a consultation committee with NDRF, the Andhra Pradesh government and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to formulate safety guidelines.

NIDM Executive Director Rajendra Ratnoo said the institute is working on the preservation of both tangible and intangible properties by saving them in the cloud or digital format.