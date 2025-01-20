Andhra Pradesh detects 52,221 cancer cases in mass screening drive

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 52,221 people have been diagnosed with cancer during the Andhra Pradesh government’s screening initiative, launched on November 14, 2024.

So far, the officials have conducted tests for 53,07,448 individuals, among which, 19,447 were diagnosed with oral cancer, 15,401 with breast cancer, and 17,373 with cervical cancer, totalling 52,221 cases, i.e, 0.98% of those screened.

The cancer screening is progressing steadily and will continue till November 2025. As per the data from the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department, over 40,000 lives are lost due to cancer annually in the state. In response, the state government has taken up mass cancer screenings and extensive awareness programmes for early identification to provide necessary treatment.

It is pertinent to know that funding for cancer treatment has increased significantly to Rs 624 crore in 2023-24 under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva from Rs 217 crore in 2019-20. The screening targets oral and breast cancer for individuals above 18 years and cervical and oral cancer for women above 30.

The state government has mobilised 155 specialist doctors and a large workforce. These workers conduct community-level screenings and distribute pamphlets door-to-door to raise awareness about cancer prevention.