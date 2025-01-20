Andhra Pradesh MP initiates action plan for Viksit Panchayats

VIJAYAWADA: MP Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni) has initiated an action plan to develop 295 villages in the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency and ensure that at least one entrepreneur emerges from every family.

He chaired a special meeting with National Institute of Rural Development (NIRD) representatives and NTR District Collector Dr Lakshmisha at a hotel in Vijayawada on Sunday.

During the meeting, MP Kesineni outlined his vision of transforming rural areas into 'Viksit Panchayats', advocating for integrated development within two and a half years. Collector Lakshmisha expressed his support for this ambitious initiative aimed at rural upliftment.

As part of the plan, NIRD representatives announced a pilot project in Thiruvuru, Mylavaram, Jaggayyapet, and Nandigama Assembly constituencies. Six villages from each constituency will be selected and organised into clusters. A total of 32 participants from these villages will undergo a 15-day training programme at NIRD in Hyderabad starting February 3.

The initiative focuses on creating self-sufficient, healthy, child-friendly, women-empowered, and poverty-free villages. Trained individuals will collaborate with companies, facilitated by MP Kesineni Sivanath, in marketing products manufactured in their villages.

NIRD senior consultant Mohammad Khan, associate professor Dr Anjan Kumar Banja, NIRD officials Dilip Kumar Pal and Murali Krishna, OSD Venkataratnam, and others were present at the meeting.