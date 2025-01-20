CPM urges Chandrababu Naidu to secure permanent PSU status for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

VIJAYAWADA: State CPM secretary V Srinivasa Rao on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, urging him to initiate permanent measures to ensure that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) remains a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU).

He welcomed the Centre’s announcement of Rs 11,400 crore aid package for the revival of VSP. However, he felt that it is only a temporary measure, and there is a need for a permanent solution to the problems bogging down the steel giant.

“The merger of VSP with SAIL could be a viable solution and the majority of people also want it to happen,” the CPM secretary said.

He asked why the coalition government, which influences the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, is not making any effort in this direction.

He also emphasised the need for allocating captive iron ore mines to the steel plant to address the problem of raw material, and reduce the cost of production.