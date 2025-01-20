Excise sleuths seize 8.5 grams of cocaine in Guntur; arrest three accused

GUNTUR: The Excise Department officials seized 8.5 grams of cocaine and arrested three individuals in Guntur on Sunday. This is the first such case to be reported in Guntur district.

Based on a tip-off, officials conducted inspections at Ravindra Nagar and Syamala Nagar Road, where three suspects attempted to flee. They were apprehended and found with seven packets of cocaine.

The accused—SK Dadavali (27), SK Khaseem (31), and SK Sameer Baji (34)—all residents of Nallacheruvu in Guntur, were reportedly purchasing cocaine from an unknown supplier and selling it for Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per gram.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 8(c) r/w 21(b)(2) and sent to judicial remand.

Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise Dr K Srinivasulu informed the media that vigilance against narcotic crimes has been intensified over the past 40 days. He commended the officials for their efforts.