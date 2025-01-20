Flamingo Festival in Tirupati draws nature enthusiasts; highlights conservation efforts

TIRUPATI: The second day of the Flamingo Festival witnessed an overwhelming turnout as students, bird lovers, and visitors from various regions gathered to celebrate the beauty of migratory birds. The festival, renowned for its vibrant showcase of avian diversity, has become an attraction for nature enthusiasts and wildlife photographers alike.

Held against the serene backdrop of the Pulicat Lake and surrounding wetlands, the festival celebrates the arrival of flamingos and other migratory birds, which travel thousands of kilometres to make this site their seasonal home. The event is not just a visual treat but also serves as a platform to promote conservation awareness and eco-tourism.

“The sight of these magnificent birds up close is truly mesmerising. It’s a perfect blend of education and enjoyment,” said Kumari, a student who traveled from Tirupati city to attend the festival.

A variety of events have been planned, such as birdwatching at the Atakanithippa Pulicat Reserve and Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, boat rides at BV Palem, and a conclave at Sri City focusing on tourism development, environmental conservation, and industrial growth.