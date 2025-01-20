Guntur GGH set to become first AP government hospital to perform liver transplants

GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) is gearing up to create history as it prepares to perform liver transplantation surgeries, becoming the first government hospital in Andhra Pradesh to provide such services.

The hospital recently received the Jeevandan AP Deceased Donor Certificate, enabling it to commence these life-saving procedures.

Patients requiring liver transplants who have registered at Guntur GGH will be treated based on the waiting list. Guntur GGH has already earned recognition for its medical achievements as it was the first district headquarters hospital in India to successfully conduct a heart transplantation surgery at a state-run facility in 2016.

The launch of liver transplantation surgeries has been in the pipeline for several years.

To ensure success, a dedicated team of specialists, including doctors from general medicine, anesthesia, hepatology, and liver transplantation, underwent intensive training in Chennai in 2022. Hospital Superintendent Dr SSV Ramana encouraged the team to work collaboratively, assuring them of full support.

Dr SSV Ramana also urged patients to take advantage of the advanced medical services available at Guntur GGH.