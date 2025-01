VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support for the development of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah highlighted that the Centre has approved projects totalling over Rs 3 lakh crore for the State in the last six months.

As part of his two-day tour to Vijayawada, he addressed a gathering on the 20th Raising Day of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district on Sunday. He also inaugurated the southern campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the NDRF’s 10th Battalion campus near Vijayawada. Additionally, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various projects worth approximately Rs 220 crore.

Shah remarked, “Today, I can say with confidence that NDRF’s implementation of NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) policies on the ground has played a pivotal role in positioning India as a global leader in disaster management. India has taken the lead worldwide in disaster-resilient infrastructure by setting up CDRI (Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure).”

We are committed to AP’s growth: HM

Backed by resilient infrastructure in the area of disaster management, India has emerged as a global leader in the sector by adopting a ‘zero casualty’ goal during calamities, he said, and explained that the approach to disaster management has shifted from being relief-centric to ‘rescue-centric’ in order to save lives during calamities. In such a short span of time, NDRF has established itself as a credible organisation not only within India but also globally, he added.