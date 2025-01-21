Andhra govt to run WhatsApp Governance pilot project in Tenali from Jan end
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said that the State government would soon provide WhatsApp Governance services to the people in line with the objectives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The State government will run a pilot project in Tenali Assembly constituency beginning this month-end, where residents of the region will be able to obtain birth and death certificates via WhatsApp, he revealed.
Chairing a meeting with the officials at the Real-Time Governance Society office at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Secretary (CS) took stock of the progress made concerning the issuance of birth and death certificates through WhatsApp.
During the meeting, he emphasised that the Chief Minister aims to make government services more accessible and convenient for citizens by introducing WhatsApp Governance. He urged RTGS officials and relevant department officials to speed up the process.
He suggested that Tenali be used as a test site to identify any potential challenges and technical issues in the process. These issues should be carefully studied and addressed to ensure the system’s smooth implementation.
He also instructed the departments of Panchayati Raj, Health and Medical, and Municipal Administration to extend full cooperation to RTGS officials for the successful implementation of this initiative.
Principal Secretary (RTG) S Suresh Kumar confirmed that all necessary preparations for WhatsApp Governance have been made. He assured that they are taking comprehensive measures to avoid any errors in the process of issuing birth and death certificates through WhatsApp at the field level.
RTGS Chief Executive Officer K Dinesh Kumar stated that by the end of January, they will assess the technical process of issuing birth and death certificates through WhatsApp in all the panchayats and municipalities of the Tenali Assembly constituency.
To facilitate this, RTGS has developed a portal under the Andhra Pradesh Civil Registration System (AP CRS).