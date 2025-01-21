Andhra govt to run WhatsApp Governance pilot project in Tenali from Jan end

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand said that the State government would soon provide WhatsApp Governance services to the people in line with the objectives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The State government will run a pilot project in Tenali Assembly constituency beginning this month-end, where residents of the region will be able to obtain birth and death certificates via WhatsApp, he revealed.

Chairing a meeting with the officials at the Real-Time Governance Society office at the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Secretary (CS) took stock of the progress made concerning the issuance of birth and death certificates through WhatsApp.